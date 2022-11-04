Motherhood on her mind. Selena Gomez revealed that — although her bipolar disorder might make it impossible for her to carry children — she still plans to start a family one day.

“That’s a very big, big, present thing in my life,” the Only Murders in the Building star told Rolling Stone in November 2022 while discussing how her diagnosis has affected her plans for the future. “However I’m meant to have them, I will. I think there’s something over me that is maybe my bipolar that kind of just keeps me humble — in a dark way.”

Gomez has frequently spoken about her desire to settle down, even telling friends Raquelle Stevens and Amy Cook during an August 2022 episode of the TATATU series “Giving Back Generation” that she planned to leave Hollywood eventually and “become a mom.”

She added: “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out.”

During that episode, Gomez opened up about what she wants from the person with whom she’ll eventually have kids. “I can’t deal with an egotistical person,” the former Wizards of Waverly Place star said at the time. “I have zero patience. We are all the same people. We all s–t, we all eat … we all bleed red. That’s the way life is.”

The “Same Old Love” singer’s comments came two months after she revealed that working with Steve Martin and Martin Short changed her standards when it comes to dating. “Being around two adult gentlemen — because that’s what they are, they are very sweet and kind and hilarious and inappropriate sometimes and it’s the best — I just learned so much,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022. “And my expectation for a man, to be honest, or any human, is to be as decent as these two human beings are. They have been doing this longer than I’ve been alive, and they are the kindest people.”

Gomez added that she doesn’t tolerate any “discomfort” in her life anymore — in both a personal and physical sense. “[My past has] allowed me to develop a character where I don’t tolerate any sort of nonsense or disrespect,” she told THR at the time. “I find my toleration of any sort of discomfort, usually disrespect, or whatever, even just unnecessary stuff, it’s not taking over me anymore.”

