Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Anna Sawai Cries as She Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards

By
Anna Sawai Wins Best Lead Actress in a Drama at the 2024 Emmys
Anna Sawai accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for “Shōgun” onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett/WireImage

A new winner was crowned Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Anna Sawai earned the award for Shōgun during the Sunday, September 15, ceremony, which was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“I was crying before my name was announced,” Sawai, 32, said through tears. “I’m a mess today.”

Sawai gave thanks to the Academy for the nomination, as well as the FX team for “believing in our story.” She also gave a sweet shout-out to her family, including her mom. “You are the reason I’m here,” she said.

Billy Crudup Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 2024 Emmy Awards

Related: See the Complete List of 2024 Emmy Awards Nominees and Winners

“This is to all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone,” she concluded.

The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Gilded Age’s Carrie Coon, Mr. and Mrs. Smith’s Maya Erskine and The Crown’s Imelda Staunton were also nominated in the category.

Ahead of the event, none of the nominees had ever prevailed in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series race. Aniston, 55, and Witherspoon, 48, were previously nominated in the category for The Morning Show in 2020 and 2022, respectively. While they did not take home the prize in previous years, both are already Emmy winners, with Aniston earning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Friends in 2002 and Witherspoon receiving Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series in 2017 for her work as a producer on Big Little Lies.

Emmys 2024 Red Carpet

Related: 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

Coon, 43, Erskine, 37, and Staunton, 68, were all previously nominated for Emmys: Coon in 2017 for her performance on Fargo, Erskine in 2019 and 2021 for her work as a producer and writer of the Hulu comedy series PEN15 and Staunton in 2013 for her role in the television movie The Girl.

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off!

Deal of the Day

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off! View Deal
Anna Sawai Wins Best Lead Actress in a Drama at the 2024 Emmys 2
Anna Sawai accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for “Shōgun” onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sawai, 32, earned her first Emmy nod this year.

Diane Lane Celebrities Who Have Brought Family Members to the Emmys

Related: Parents, Siblings and More! Celebs Bring Family Members to Emmy Awards

Although Staunton had yet to win an Emmy prior to the Sunday ceremony, her predecessors on The Crown, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman — who played Queen Elizabeth II in the earlier years of her life during seasons 1 through 4 of the Netflix series — both received recognition in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category in previous years. Foy, 40, won in 2018, while Colman, 50, followed in her footsteps in 2021. (Staunton took over the role of the late British monarch for seasons 5 and 6.)

At the 2023 Emmys, which took place in January due to delays from the writers and actors unions’ strikes, Sarah Snook won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Shiv Roy on Succession. She competed against Bad SistersSharon Horgan, YellowjacketsMelanie Lynskey, The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss, The Last of UsBella Ramsey and The Diplomat’s Keri Russell.

In this article

Anna Sawai 1

Anna Sawai

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.