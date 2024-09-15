Jennifer Aniston is dressed to the nines while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actress, 55, posed solo in a silver Oscar de la Renta gown on Sunday, September 15, while arriving at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Aniston kept it simple with minimal makeup and vintage Tiffany & Co. jewelry but looked amazing with her hair styled in a classic blowout.

Aniston is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show. Aniston’s costar Reese Witherspoon received a nod in the same category.

The Morning Show was also nominated for several other awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Marcia Gay Harden), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman and Holland Taylor).

Related: See the Complete List of 2024 Emmy Awards Nominees and Winners The red carpet has been rolled out for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy and his father, Eugene Levy, were tapped to host the 2024 ceremony on Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Nominations were announced two months before the awards show, celebrating content that aired […]

Aniston portrays UBA anchor Alex Levy in the Apple TV+ show, which premiered in 2021. The series was renewed for season 4 in 2023, but the streamer has yet to reveal a premiere date.

Due to the writers and actors strikes, the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards were pushed to January of this year. While two Emmy telecasts will take place in 2024, this ceremony is considered the 2024 iteration.

Aniston has not been afraid to make a statement on the red carpet through the years. During an interview with InStyle in 2021, Aniston explained that her stylist, Nina Hallworth, informs her how to hold her body.

“[She goes], ‘Never do this! Always do this!’ I’m like, ‘Well, that feels weird,’” Aniston explained at the time. “I don’t know how to stand on a red carpet, but you do the best you can.”

Related: See the Complete List of 2024 Emmy Awards Nominees and Winners The red carpet has been rolled out for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy and his father, Eugene Levy, were tapped to host the 2024 ceremony on Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Nominations were announced two months before the awards show, celebrating content that aired […]

She continued, “I also try to connect with those people holding cameras. Some of them I’ve known for a long time, so I’ll say hello. If I’m having an honest interaction with someone, it makes it easier.”

Aniston, who has a history of rocking all-black ensembles on red carpets, recently broke her pattern by adding a pop of color. While at an Emmy FYC Event for The Morning Show in June, Aniston wowed in a crimson dress with a thigh-high slit featuring a floral pattern, spaghetti straps, a fitted bodice and a flowy skirt. She paired the look with strappy red heels, a burgundy necklace and gold bracelets.

When it comes to her hair, Aniston has been candid about hating the famous layered bob she sported while filming Friends in the 1990s. Created by hairstylist Chris McMillan, the ‘do has been dubbed “The Rachel” by fans of the show.

“I love Chris, and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look,” she told Allure in 2011. “How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen.”