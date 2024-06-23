Jennifer Aniston made a statement at a recent Emmy FYC event for The Morning Show, rocking a Reformation dress.

Aniston, 55, stepped out at a recent promotional event for her Apple TV+ series, in which she stars as Alex Levy, in a burgundy, floral frock by Reformation. The dress, named the Kourtney, is a fitted number with thin straps, a sweetheart neckline and a high slit. The light georgette fabric also features back smocking and ruching details.

While Aniston rocked the red Kourtney, Reformation also offers an olive and a blue option. The dress — and most of the brand’s pieces — are designed to last longer and promote sustainability with the Kourtney’s specific carbon footprint landing at 20 percent less than convention. Reformation is also carbon neutral and, according to an official certification, will remove more emissions than it produces by 2025.

For more on Aniston’s Reformation dress and other items the stars are buzzing about this week, keep scrolling: