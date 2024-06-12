Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Florals for the summer — let’s say, groundbreaking. That’s the type of energy Jennifer Aniston is bringing for the season. The Friends actress attended an Emmy FYC event on behalf of The Morning Show on Sunday, June 2, in Los Angeles. Aniston appeared alongside her costars Billy Crudup, Tig Notaro and Karen Pittman.

We still can’t get over Aniston’s look from the event, featuring a floral red Reformation dress with a sweetheart neckline, corset-inspired bodice, spaghetti straps and slit skirt. Aniston completed her outfit with red high-heeled sandals, accessorizing with hoop earrings and a pendant necklace. For beauty, she had a nude lip and coral blush while her blonde hair was straightened with side bangs.

Get the Fashionme Women Spaghetti Strap Midi Satin Dress for $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

While the Reformation dress costs $278, we found a near replica that’s in your budget that you can wear to your next wedding. It’s a dress under $50. Introducing: the Fashionme Women Spaghetti Strap Midi Satin Dress.

The Fashionme Women Spaghetti Strap Midi Satin Dress features a smocked back, a leg slit and a tie-front top. The satin dress is the perfect all-season attire that’s lightweight and breathable. The satin dress offers a stretchy and ruched back design to fit your body nicely, perfect for slim and curvy bodies. The dress comes in eight colors and designs.

The dress alone has received over 2,300 five-star reviews. One five-star shopper with an athletic build wore this to a friend’s wedding, sharing how they “received tons of compliments.” Another five-star reviewer raved about the dress being “so flattering and feminine and the leg slit is chefs kiss.” One final five-star shopper noted that they had been searching for a wedding dress for months, saying, “when I tell you I knew this was THE DRESS the moment I put it on, I’m not kidding.” They continued: “This dress is stunning, the material is so silky smooth. The quality overall is much better than a dress I bought in a similar style for almost double the price from Lulus.”

So, what are you waiting for? You can add this to your shopping cart right now.

