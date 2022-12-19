Tanya approves! Jennifer Coolidge caught Chloe Fineman‘s impression of her on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live — and she’s a fan.

“Wow! A massive thanks to @NBCSNL!!” the White Lotus star, 61, tweeted on Sunday, December 18. “And to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist Chloe Fineman with your hilarious imitation!!”

The comedian, 34, has imitated the Legally Blonde actress before, but the Saturday, December 17, episode of the NBC comedy series included an entire segment titled “Jennifer Coolidge Is Impressed by Christmas Stuff.” In the sketch, Fineman gushed over various holiday items while dressed in a Coolidge-esque gold gown.

“Aw, Christmas lights!” the Search Party alum said at one point in the skit. “So colorful. You know, one year I got the blinking ones. I left my Christmas tree on all night and learned my cat was epileptic.”

In a second tweet, Coolidge shared her support for the show’s newest cast members: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. “Also, congrats to the new cast members!!” the Watcher star wrote. “I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat! Happy holidays to you all!!”

The 2 Broke Girls alum tried out for the long-running series in 1995 while she was a member of improv troupe The Groundlings, but she didn’t make the cut — and she later said the rejection was for the best.

“I was spared a bullet. I think of all the demons, and playing politics,” Coolidge told Los Angeles magazine in 2004. “I probably would have self-destructed on SNL.”

Earlier this year, the Massachusetts native took home her first Emmy award for her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid on The White Lotus. The production team tried to play her off early in her speech, but Coolidge wasn’t having it. As the play-off music swelled, the American Pie actress started dancing on stage.

“No, hang on, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I’m full, I’m full,” she said in September. “Hold on, wait, wait!”

She then revealed her preshow ritual, saying: “I just want to say I took a lavender bath tonight — right before the show — and it made me swell up inside my dress and I’m having a hard time speaking. I’m not kidding. … This is thrilling!”

Last year, the Promising Young Woman star exclusively told Us Weekly that she’s not always convinced she’s as funny as her costars think she is.

“You want to take that compliment and go, ‘I was really funny on that job.’ I want that to be my answer, but I really don’t think that’s what it was,” she explained in July 2021. “I think a lot of my actors just can’t believe that I’m alive and how I get through life. People give you credit sometimes when they think you’ve made these acting choices when sometimes you’re personally just trying to get through the moment.”