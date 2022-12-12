“I realized last season there is so much online chatter and talk about the mystery element of it — which was not my priority as a writer,” he explained to Entertainment Weekly in September. “But I was like, everything is so different this season — the characters are different, the location is different — we need some kind of architecture that is similar to last season. Starting with the mystery and the body and who is it and what happened, carrying that over might lure people in. Because this is like an operatic season, it’s a little wilder as far as the plot. So I felt like we might as well go there. Come for the murder, stay for something else, hopefully.”

Credit: Courtesy of HBO 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Ending Explained: Who Died and Where Did the Other Characters End Up in the Finale? Warning: This story contains spoilers from season 2 of The White Lotus. A killer ending. The White Lotus season 2 finale offered plenty of answers to some of the fans' biggest questions. After growing suspicious of Quentin (Tom Hollander), Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) warns Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) that they might be in danger. Tanya kills almost everyone on the yacht with a gun she finds — but ultimately dies after hitting her head while trying to get to the dinghy. Meanwhile, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) are able to get to a better place in their relationship after he confronts Cameron (Theo James). However, a conversation with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) leads to more questions about what actually happened between the foursome during their time in Sicily. Ahead of the final episode, which aired on Sunday, December 11, several cast members weighed in on the show's big mystery. Richardson pointed out that every character could be a suspect. “Isn’t that screwed up, that literally all of the characters could be capable of murder? It’s pretty f—ked up,” the actress said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that same month. “I would believe that any of us could do it, has it in them.” Richardson previously recalled learning which characters died early in the filming process. "I actually got all seven scripts before we started filming, and so I read them all and knew the ending," she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "We also filmed the show completely out of order. So, all seven episodes were like one giant, 800-page movie or whatever, and we were filming it all over the place. So from start to finish, we all knew what happened in the show." Coolidge also hinted at Tanya's uncertain future, telling TV Insider in October, “This is a dangerous world. [She’s] one person alone trying to take on many complicated things." The Legally Blonde star continued: "I had moments on set that I felt the loneliest I have in my life. That really helped. Because Sicily is so big, with the rocks and hills, it’s like you’re a little ant. You can’t control the stuff that’s lurking around you. It’s very hard to protect yourself.” According to creator Mike White, building up the suspense after showing several dead bodies in the season 2 premiere was part of the fun. "I realized last season there is so much online chatter and talk about the mystery element of it — which was not my priority as a writer," he explained to Entertainment Weekly in September. "But I was like, everything is so different this season — the characters are different, the location is different — we need some kind of architecture that is similar to last season. Starting with the mystery and the body and who is it and what happened, carrying that over might lure people in. Because this is like an operatic season, it's a little wilder as far as the plot. So I felt like we might as well go there. Come for the murder, stay for something else, hopefully." Scroll down to see where every White Lotus character ended up in season 2:

Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO Tanya McQuoid-Hunt The OG returned in season 2 alongside her assistant and husband. Unfortunately, Tanya and Greg (Jon Gries) weren't able to see eye to eye, so she ended up spending time with Quentin and his friends instead. After being set up with Quentin's dealer, Tanya started to unravel the secrets that surrounded her new friend. In the finale, Tanya realizes that Greg might be trying to kill her to get her fortune. On her way back to the hotel, she tries to find a way to safety but ends up killing Quentin and almost everyone else on the boat. While trying to gain access to the dinghy, Tanya falls and hits her head. Her body ends up on the beach the next morning — and no one questions Greg's possible connection to the events that took place on board.

Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO Cameron Sullivan Throughout season 2, Cameron had fun at the resort by cheating on his wife and roping Ethan into his antics. The financier seemingly ended up in some trouble when he didn't pay Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) in full for their services. Although he works out his financial issues with the duo, he gets attacked by Ethan on the beach. Cameron and Ethan both take turns drowning each other in the water. Later in the episode, Cameron acts like nothing happened and continues to talk up their friendship.

Credit: Courtesy of HBO Harper Spiller The lawyer's marriage was at the center of season 2. After going on a getaway to Sicily with Ethan, Cameron and Daphne, Harper became increasingly concerned about her husband's whereabouts. Ahead of the finale, Harper questioned whether there was a future for her and Ethan. She also seemed to form a different bond with Cameron following an initial distrust. In the last episode, Harper tells Ethan that Cameron kissed her when they went upstairs together. Although she claims nothing happened, her husband is still suspicious. Harper and Ethan are ultimately able to find the spark in the marriage again and leave Sicily in a good place.

Credit: Courtesy of HBO Ethan Spiller During the second season, Ethan's marriage to Harper took a turn for the worst as they spent more time with Cameron and Daphne. Ethan became suspicious that his wife hooked up with his college roommate after they both briefly disappeared into a hotel room. After attacking Cameron for trying to sleep with Harper, Ethan shares his suspicions with Daphne. The mom of two, for her part, advises Ethan not to let the situation get to him and asks him to visit a secluded island with her. Although it remains unclear what transpired between the pair, Ethan later has sex with Harper and they reconcile.

Credit: Courtesy of HBO Daphne Sullivan The White Lotus newcomer quickly became a fan-favorite as viewers watched Daphne enjoy everything Sicily had to offer. After developing an unexpected friendship with Harper, Daphne hinted that she was aware of her husband's trysts — and that she partook in her own dalliances — because of an understanding between the pair. In the finale, Daphne offers Ethan the same advice she gave Harper about leaving some mystery in their marriage. The show alludes to the fact that Daphne and Ethan may have had an offscreen hookup. But on their way back home, Daphne and Cameron remain in their happy place.

Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO Portia An initial work trip quickly became an adventure of a lifetime for Portia. The assistant, who joined her boss Tanya at The White Lotus, originally sparked a romance with Albie (Adam DiMarco) before drifting closer to Jack (Leo Woodall). In the penultimate episode, her love interest hinted at the real relationship between him and Quentin. After her concerns about Jack build up, she confronts him. He ends up taking her to an airport where he warns her not to return to the hotel. Portia takes his advice and never makes contact with Tanya again — but she clearly connects the dots with her former boss' murder.

Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO Albie Di Grasso The recent college graduate joined his father and grandfather on a trip to Sicily. Throughout the sophomore season, Albie's love life became the center of attention after he was briefly linked to Portia. He moved on with Lucia — who is a sex worker — and he got caught up in her issues with her pimp Alessio. Albie manipulates his father into giving Lucia money with the hopes that they will go to Los Angeles together. He, however, gets played by her and Albie reconnects with Portia at the airport where they exchange numbers.

Credit: Stefano Delia/HBO Jack Portia's new man is introduced to her and Tanya as Quentin's nephew. But after Tanya saw them in a compromising position, Jack revealed to Portia he wasted all his money and implied that Quentin helped him out in exchange for sex. In the finale, Jack never explains everything to Portia about what has been going on. Instead, he drops her off near an airport and warns her to get out while she still can.

Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO Valentina The HBO series explored Valentina's personal life as she managed the Italian White Lotus location. After she developed a crush on Isabella, Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) was shocked to discover the concierge's engagement to Rocco. Before the finale, Valentina hooked up with Mia. The White Lotus wraps up with Valentina offering Mia the job singing at the hotel. They also form a friendship — with Mia offering to introduce Valentina to potential romantic interests.

Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO Lucia During season 2, Lucia and Mia's paths crossed with various guests. Lucia initially had Dominic as a client and later Cameron — although the latter doesn't pay in full. She developed a romance with Dominic's son Albie but her past continued to haunt her. In the finale, it turns out Lucia tricked Albie — and her pimp never existed. Lucia leaves the tourist and enjoys a walk in Sicily with Mia.

Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO Mia Lucia's friend is reluctant to engage in sex work amid her journey to become a professional singer. Mia had Dominic as a client, but Ethan turned her down when they later partied together. After she inadvertently caused Giuseppe's visit to the hospital, Mia seduced Valentina to get the piano gig at the hotel. Mia ends up with a new job at the hotel — and a new friend in Valentina.

Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO Quentin Tanya became involved with Quentin during her stay in Sicily — but things quickly took a turn. The wealthy gay man, who is secretly involved with Jack, set Tanya up with his cocaine dealer. She then stumbled upon a photo of Quentin with her husband, Greg. In the finale, Quentin denies that his old boyfriend Steve is actually Greg. His behavior concerns Tanya who thinks he is planning to have her killed. Quentin is shot on his yacht by Tanya with a gun she finds and his motives remain unclear.

Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO Bert Di Grasso Bert (F. Murray Abraham) joined his son and grandson on a trip overseas. He quickly caught onto Dominic's hookups with Lucia and Mia. Bert later spearheaded the family trip to track down their relatives — only to be turned away by the remaining Di Grassos. The patriarchy of the family wraps up his trip in Italy and returns to the U.S. with his family.

Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO Dominic Di Grasso The Hollywood producer's failing marriage pushed him to engage in affairs at the White Lotus — including with Lucia who later started seeing his son. He previously revealed he has a sex addiction. After transferring money over to Lucia, Dominic (Michael Imperioli) convinces Albie to talk to his estranged wife in return. The finale hints that Dominic will be able to restore their relationship — but it is unclear if he will kick his cheating tendency.

