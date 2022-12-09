Ahead of the finale, Sabrina Impacciatore hinted at the high stakes plaguing all the characters. “I can only say that what is going to happen in the final episode is shocking and people are really going to freak out,” the actress, who plays Valentina, told Entertainment Weekly in December. “I remember what I read in the script but there are parts that are still mysterious to me.”
According to Impacciatore, the final episode will wrap up every question fans may have. “I knew all the scripts but every time I watch the show, it’s so surprising to me that I need to watch it twice, three times,” she added at the time.
“You realize these kinds of hooks do actually get viewers,” he told NPR in October. “It clearly is something that drives interest in the show. People will decide at the conclusion whether it’s satisfying or it feels just device-y, but at this point, I’m excited about the finale. As somebody who’s been working in the margins, it is kind of nice to have viewers.”
“I think the show tries to get at this a little bit, too, in a macro [way] that when you’re wealthy and you don’t have situational problems that have to do with money, then your problems become existential,” he continued. “You have all of the tools to figure out your life, and you can’t figure out your life. If you’re in some gloomy, urban, dystopic spot, you can always say, ‘Oh, it’s my surroundings that are making me depressed.'”
White concluded: “But if you’re in paradise and you feel like something’s missing or you’re melancholy or you’re tortured, you know it’s not the ambient nature of what’s going on – it’s something in you.”
Keep scrolling to read fan theories about The White Lotus season 2:
What Will Happen in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale? A Breakdown of the Wildest Fan Theories
Season 2 of The White Lotus has introduced many new characters — and most of them are either murder suspects or potential victims.
The anthology series, which returned to HBO in October, follows the guests and employees at a White Lotus resort. The sophomore season immediately revealed to viewers that multiple people won't leave Italy alive.
Meanwhile, creator Mike White discussed why he wanted to show the mysterious deaths right at the beginning of the season.
For the writer, it was also important to highlight the beautiful locations against the harsh realities that each person was facing.
Daphne Is Not to Be Trusted
During the season, viewers were meant to assume that Daphne (Meghann Fahy) was too far removed from most of the drama. However, some fans think it was all a ploy because she will be involved in the deaths at the resort — potentially killing her husband, Cameron (Theo James).
Daphne discussing her personal trainer — and his perfect resemblance to her children — during a chat with Harper (Aubrey Plaza) seems to be a big hint that Daphne is hiding some major secrets. By making herself the least likely suspect, Daphne might be the one to come out on top.
Tanya Is Getting Targeted by Greg and Quentin
After finding out that Quentin (Tom Hollander) is not who he seems, it is only a matter of time before all the puzzle pieces fall into place. Some viewers think Quentin's possible connection to Greg (Jon Gries) is actually still very much present — and that it will hurt Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) in the end.
Although the character is the glue holding each season of The White Lotus together, she might be in actual danger. Greg could have made a plan with Quentin to take down his wife in an effort — especially for her money.
Lucia Will Trick Albie
Albie (Adam DiMarco) is quick to trust Lucia (Simona Tabasco) when she tells him about her pimp, Alessio, but is any of it true? In the first episode, Lucia was seen on seemingly good terms with Alessio. While Albie later saw their confrontation, they were speaking in Italian and it was never clear what was actually being said.
According to fans, Alessio may be Lucia's brother who is helping her scam Albie and his family.
Bert Dies But He Won't Be Killed by Someone Else
Throughout the season, Bert (F. Murray Abraham) is injured several times and his age is a major topic of discussion. There are plenty of theories about who gets killed at the end of the season, but Bert may be a product of a much simpler death.
Viewers are pointing out clues that Bert is aware that he is running out of time and came to Italy with the purpose of spending his remaining time there.
Cameron Plans to Scam Ethan
Since Ethan and Harper started to spend time with Cameron, there have been potential hints dropped about his funds. The businessman pays for everything with a card but can't cover what he owes Lucia and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) — which could be a sign of something bigger.
Eagle-eyed viewers have pointed out Harper's warning to Ethan about his college roommate's actual intentions behind spending time with them. Perhaps Cameron is looking for something specific from Ethan — but he ultimately pays the price in the finale.