Entertainment

Jennifer Coolidge Brings a Bodyguard to the Supermarket in New Discover Commercial: Exclusive Video

By

Jennifer Coolidge takes shopping and security very seriously in her new Discover commercial – and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look.

The White Lotus star partnered with Discover for the “Especially for Everyone” campaign – and with her signature wit and charm, Coolidge takes us on a hilarious tour around the supermarket with her “personal shopper” in tow.

“They were up for any ideas I had. They were very encouraging,” Coolidge tells Us. “They let me try a lot of other things that weren’t planned and they really encouraged the improv.”

“When we were shooting everybody was fun,” added the Golden Globe winner. “I’m a very silly person. I like to joke around way too much on our workday just because I’m trying to come up with some funny stuff.”

Jennifer Coolidge Brings a Bodyguard to the Supermarket in New Discover Commercial Exclusive Video 316
Jennifer Coolidge. Don Arnold/Getty Images

And the comedic icon doesn’t disappoint. Take a sneak peek at the hilarious final product in the exclusive clip above.

Jennifer Coolidge’s latest Discover commercial will begin airing on Monday, November 13.

