Jennifer Lopez Begins Work on “What to Expect When You’re Expecting”

Has Jennifer Lopez found inner peace since deciding to end her seven-year marriage to Marc Anthony?

If her wardrobe is any indication, it would certainly seem so. Wearing a white track suit with a peace symbol emblazoned on the back, the 41-year-old singer arrived in Atlanta Friday following a reported $1 million wedding gig in the Ukraine.

(Lopez's $136.00 fleece hoodie and $98 pants are by Peace Love World.)

The American Idol host, who turns 42 on Sunday, is in Atlanta to film scenes for her next movie, What to Expect When You're Expecting. The film — which is based on the popular pregnancy guide — costars Chace Crawford, Elizabeth Banks, Anna Kendrick, Chris Rock, Brooklyn Decker, Cameron Diaz and Matthew Morrison.

During Lopez's first day of work, her children — twins Max and Emme, 3 — were spotted at the Georgia Aquarium. With a nanny and a bodyguard keeping a watchful eye, the tots appeared to be in good spirits as they marveled at the various sea creatures.

Friends close to Lopez tell the new issue of Us Weekly (out now) that she's trying to make the most of her painful split from Anthony, 42.

"[Jen] is jumping back into work and being a mom with all her energy and she is really excited," a Lopez friend says. "She feels like she has grown leaps and bounds and is a new person now, better than ever!"

