In an exclusive clip shared with Us Weekly from the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi opens up to Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley about her search for her biological family.

The sneak peek from the Thursday, September 19, episode, captures Nicole, 36, and Jenni, 38, making meatballs before Jenni suddenly finds Nicole’s 23andMe kit lying on the counter and asks what it is.

“I just want to see if I have siblings and what they look like,” Nicole explained. “I’m not saying I want to meet them, I just want to see what happens.”

Nicole went on to explain that she’s adopted and “all she knows” is that she was born in Santiago, Chile and adopted at six months.

“My [adopted] parents got me at the airport. That’s it,” Nicole shared in a confessional.

After Nicole explained she didn’t know much about her birth family, Jenni asked, “What made you decide to look into your family?”

“Honestly, the Angelina [Pivarnick] s—t,” Nicole admits, recalling a previous episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where the cast enlisted genealogist Pamela Slaton to locate Angelina’s dad — which she did.

Nicole noted that she wanted Slaton to “come over and show her stuff” about her birth family.

“This is like a whole new world,” Jenni gushed before Nicole shared in a confessional that she’s “excited” to talk to Angelina, 38, because she’ll “understand what [she’s] going through.”

“She’ll help me with any feelings I have. It’s like a big deal I feel,” Nicole added before asking Farley, “I always think like, ‘Do they know it’s me?’ Because Jersey Shore definitely played in Chile.”

“Imagine if they were looking from afar,” Jenni said, which led Nicole to joke, “And then they saw what I was doing and they were like, ‘Ugh! Thank God we gave her up.’”

Jenni disagreed with Nicole saying that she should “be proud.”

“Look at you, you’re f—king Snooki,” she gushed.

In another part of the September 19 episode’s sneak peek, Vinny Guadagnino and his mom, Paola Guadagnino, are seen making their own meatballs for the cast’s meatball competition while talking about his life.

“I’ve got this meatball competition in the bag. You can’t compete with a traditional Sicilian mom,” Vinny, 36, shared before jumping into what has been going on in his life. “I’m still single, still looking for the One. I’ve been doing stand-up comedy more.”

Vinny jokes to his mom that he’s a “reality star transitioning into a comedian” and that his pronouns are “Ha Ha.”

“Wait, is that funny?” Paola joked.

Vinny also noted that he started a podcast, has been doing charity work and is just “trying to find more purpose and meaning” in his life.

“How’s the therapy going?” Paola asked her son, to which Vinny explained that the therapist has “been helpful” and “helping a lot with sleep.”

“Therapy just kind of helps you navigate challenges that are uncontrollable,” Vinny noted before Paola shared that she liked his therapist and that he’s “very handsome.”

“Does he know that you have a single mom?” Paola joked.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the sequel of Jersey Shore which ran from 2009 to 2012, premieres on MTV every Thursday.