Showing it all! When Jersey Shore premiered on MTV in 2009, viewers got to watch the personal lives of eight housemates from New Jersey — and many fans are still keeping up with the group.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s on and off relationship quickly became a large story line as they tried to make things work. Following many fights and splits, Giancola and Ortiz-Magro initially stayed together when the series wrapped in 2012.

Less than two years later, however, Ortiz-Magro confirmed that the pair split for good. “Me and Sammi aren’t together anymore,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2014. “We just grew our separate ways. She’s still a great person. I love her as a person and I care about her but we went our separate ways. That’s it.”

In 2018, Giancola was the only original cast member not to sign on to film the Jersey Shore spinoff series.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” a source told Us at the time. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

Since her decision to leave reality TV behind, Giancola got engaged to longtime boyfriend Christian Biscardi in 2020. One year later, she sparked breakup speculation after she was spotted not wearing her engagement ring multiple times. Giancola later deleted all of her posts of Biscardi from her social media.

In July 2021, Giancola confirmed that she was single via a TikTok video. At the time, another insider revealed to Us that the duo “split amicably.”

“There was no drama,” the source noted. “They planned on getting married in 2020 but then Covid hit and they had to reschedule their wedding date. Eventually, they just called it off completely.”

Giancola has since moved on with Justin May. Ortiz-Magro, for his part, made headlines when he was arrested in April 2021 following an alleged domestic violence dispute. Amid the news, he announced that he would be taking a break from filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after appearing in the first four seasons.

His legal team issued a statement to Us noting that the New York native would be “seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time.”

Two months after his arrest, Ronnie announced that he and his girlfriend, Saffire Matos, are engaged.

