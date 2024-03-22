Jersey Shore s Angelina Pivarnick Explains DM to Married NFL Player

Angelina Pivarnick is addressing her controversial DM to married New York Jets football player Nick Bawden.

“At the Jets game, I decided to just DM some of the Jets players,” Pivarnick, 37, said on the Thursday, March 21, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “I DMed every one of those f—king guys and they were awesome, but I didn’t know one of them was married.”

After Pivarnick initially messaged Bawden, 27, with the words “see u soon,” his wife, Alexis Bawden, called the reality star out on social media.

“I just want to say if you’re a fan of her, she’s weird,” Alexis, 27, said via TikTok in September 2023. “That’s weird. You don’t message a married woman’s man you’re going to see him soon after you see his wife go by on the field. Weirdo.”

Following Alexis’ TikTok, Pivarnick accused Nick’s wife of being “so insecure.”

“The girl’s a clown,” she added in her latest Jersey Shore confessional interview. “Whatever the f—k her name is. Her shower curtain means more to me.”

While Alexis has not publicly commented on Pivarnick’s latest remarks, she appeared to acknowledge the ongoing controversy via TikTok on March 21 when she filmed herself preparing to watch the latest Jersey Shore episode with wine and popcorn.

Nick and Alexis, who share a 3-year-old daughter named Skylar, originally met through mutual friends at the WM Phoenix Golf open in Scottsdale, Arizona, before getting married in July 2023.

On game days, Alexis can often be found at NFL stadiums cheering on her husband and the New York Jets.

“God, thank you for all the incredible blessings over the past year,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2023 after sharing a pregame prayer with her husband on the field. “Thank you for answering prayers, giving us purpose, and strength. Thank you for always having a plan. We couldn’t be more grateful.”

The drama surrounding Pivarnick’s DM, however, may just be beginning. In a midseason trailer for Jersey Shore released this week, MTV cameras rolled after costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola teamed up with Alexis and filmed a playful TikTok together.

In the clip, the pair confirmed they are on friendly terms when quoting a familiar line from the series.

“Angela, I’M friends with her!!!” Alexis captioned the video that was filmed at a Jets game.

According to previews of upcoming episodes, Pivarnick was not a fan of the clip.

“Angelina’s gonna come in hot because of the TikTok,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared with his wife Lauren Sorrentino in a preview. “Sammi made a TikTok with Angelina’s arch nemesis.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m.