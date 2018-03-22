Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had a huge falling out during season 5 of Jersey Shore, resulting in them screaming at each other. In case you forgot, the roommates were fighting over Snooki’s relationship with her now-husband Jionni LaValle. Mike told the house that he and Snooki had hooked up while she was with Jionni and she vehemently denied it.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Biggest Blowups special, Mike and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley watch the old footage of the fight and break it all down. In the clip, Snooki is screaming at Mike for calling Jionni — something he didn’t do.

“I was angry because I didn’t make the call … I wanted to make the call because I felt betrayed by her,” he said. “I was a little bit of a mess … I ruined myself and Nicole’s friendship for five years. I didn’t speak to Nicole for five years, and we just started rekindling our friendship right now. But the force was very strong with OG Sitch right now. Little bit of Young [Darth] Vader right there.”

Luckily, the group have buried all hatchets … well, almost. The cast doesn’t speak to original cast member Angelina Pivarnick, who surprises the cast when she shows up at their Jersey Shore Family Vacation house in Miami during the upcoming season. Sammi Giancola is also not returning for the reunion, but still speaks to all of the cast, with the exception of her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Biggest Blowups airs on MTV Thursday, March 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!