Paging Dr. Arizona Robbins one last time! Jessica Capshaw revealed that Tuesday, April 10, will be her last day filming Grey’s Anatomy at L.A.’s Prospect Studios.

Capshaw, 41, took to social media to share the news and note that although Tuesday is not her final day working on the ABC series, it is her last time shooting at the production studio that houses many of the show’s iconic sets, including Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

“OK, ready for some bananas information? Today is my last day filming at Prospect Studios. Not my last day filming on Grey’s Anatomy, but my last day filming at Prospect Studios,” confirmed Capshaw, who added that she is “full of lots of nostalgia.”

Capshaw, who has starred on the award-winning series since 2009, also tweeted about her last day at the studio. “Last drive from home to the studios this morning,” she wrote. “TEN YEARS of community to reflect upon in 35 minutes…wooaaahhh.”

Blue skies ahead… 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 A post shared by Jessica Capshaw (@jessicacapshaw) on Apr 10, 2018 at 11:07am PDT

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Capshaw and Sarah Drew, who portrays Dr. April Kepner, will leave Grey’s Anatomy after season 14. An insider told Us of the news, “Sarah and Jessica’s storylines had just run their course and the decision was made to not renew their contracts.”

Capshaw took to Twitter last month to address her exit. “For the past ten years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins but also being madly in love with playing her,” she exclaimed. “Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be respected in a series regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever. Forever.”

She added: “I am grateful that I have gotten to bring her to life and for the life that she has brought to me. I am sad to see her go but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!