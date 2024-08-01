Jillian Michaels stands by her claim that a moment during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony last month was a “big F.U.” to Christians.

“I’m not a religious person. I’m agnostic, I don’t know [if there’s a higher power]. But what I am concerned [with] is breaking down barriers,” Michaels, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 1. “And as a member of the gay community — whether the gay community likes the way I’m gay or not — I am concerned about tolerance.”

Michaels went viral on Saturday, July 27, after she criticized a tableau from the opening ceremony that some viewers interpreted as a nod to Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper,” which depicts Jesus and the Twelve Apostles. A man dressed as the Greek god Dionysus — scantily clad and painted blue — perched upon a giant serving dish with an array of drag performers standing behind him in various poses.

“Dear fellow gays … We demand tolerance and respect but then make a mockery of something sacred for over 2 billion Christians,” Michaels wrote via X on Saturday. “This type of hypocrisy and lack of understanding is a bad look.”

After the controversial performance, Olympics artistic director Thomas Jolly told French outlet BFMTV that the idea behind the tableau was “a grand pagan festival connected to the gods of Olympus” rather than a reference to “The Last Supper.” Olympic spokesperson Anne Descamps told the Associated Press that “there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group.”

Michaels, however, isn’t convinced.

“The way to deny that it was [an insult to Christians was], like, ‘Uh-uh, it’s the feast of Dionysus.’ And it’s like, ‘No, it’s not,’” she said.

The former Biggest Loser trainer then encouraged members of the LGBTQIA+ community to “be the change” they want to see in the world.

“We have made so much progress. So, why would you do that?” she questioned. “There were so many ways that you could have represented inclusion. We knew that wasn’t what was happening. And the reality is that there is a history in the gay community of feeling oppressed by certain religions. That’s the truth. And I don’t want to say [I’m] confident, but I am suspecting that’s where this came from. I don’t think it was the right move.”

Michaels wasn’t the only one who spoke out against the opening ceremony. Candace Cameron Bure said via Instagram on Friday, July 26, that it was “disgusting” and sad” to “see the opening ceremonies completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper.” Her former Full House costar Jodie Sweetin had an opposite take.

“Tell me you don’t know about art or history without TELLING me you don’t know about art or history,” Sweetin, 42, wrote while sharing an Instagram post poking fun at the opening ceremony’s critics.

While not everyone agreed with Michaels’ take on the opening ceremony, the fitness expert isn’t fazed by stirring up controversy.

“I’ve been canceled so many times at this point. I’m used to it,” she joked to Us.

Michaels shares her unfiltered takes on her podcast “Keeping It Real” and is now partnering with Bill Maher’s podcast company Club Random Studios and including video along with her audio recordings.

“Bill basically came to me and he said, ‘Listen, we’re starting this studio, Club Random Studios, and I’m tapping a few hosts that I want to empower to be fearless in their search for the truth,’” Michaels recalled. “Bill and I have had spirited debates, he doesn’t always agree with me. But his goal is to make people un-cancelable in that he’ll provide you with a platform and he’ll move the platform.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi