The beef is real. John Cena is not taking Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s recent threats lightly. During his Wednesday, April 5, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Blockers actor responded to the Jumanji star jokingly threatening to knock his teeth out earlier this week.

Kimmel, 50, read the message Johnson, 45, left for Cena: “He wanted me to remind you, ’If you ever act up,’ he said to you, ‘I will knock your teeth so far down your throat you’ll have to stick a toothbrush up your ass to brush them.’”

“I’m not going to take that!” the WWE star, 40, said. “Listen up, Dwayne Johnson, if that is your real name. Listen, if you think you’re making threats to me or thinking shoving a toothbrush up my bum is a threat, I got some advice for you, pal.”

“Watch Blockers and then watch it again because if you think shoving a toothbrush up my butt is a threat, you’ve got news coming pal. There’s been a funnel up there. There’s been a parking cone. There’s more traffic in that region than a Monday on the 405 in both directions,” he yelled. “So let’s analyze what a toothbrush and toothpaste does. It cleans, right? So your threat to me is you wanna clean my butt? Um, OK pal, you got the job, but if I was you I’d bring a body suit and latex gloves because down there it’s like a Mississippi cornfield in a downpour. It’s just all mud and vegetation, pal.”

The Ferdinand star added: “Do you really wanna smell what John Cena is putting out?”

During his appearance on Tuesday, Johnson said that although their feud was exaggerated for TV at the time, they actually had “real issues” with each other when they were both WWE stars. “Now what’s great about our relationship is, you know, he’s one of my best friends we talk all the time. I’m rooting for him to win,” Johnson said.

Before being a Hollywood movie star, Johnson made a name for himself as a wrestler in the WWE from 1996 to 2004 as an eight-time WWF/WWE champion. Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 and has won 25 championships since.

