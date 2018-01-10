John Dickerson Makes His ‘CBS This Morning’ Debut as Coanchor

John Dickerson made his debut as coanchor of CBS This Morning on Wednesday, January 10, joining current anchors Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell.

Just one day earlier, CBS announced that Dickerson would leave his show, Face the Nation, for the morning talk show in order to take over for Charlie Rose, who was fired in November amid sexual misconduct allegations.

“Gayle and Norah continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day. Colleagues, newsmakers, and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day’s events,” CBS President David Rhodes said in a statement. “Together with his cohosts he will project our best values on every broadcast.”

Dickerson joked about the new position during his first few moments on the show on Wednesday. “I’m a transfer student!” he said, to which King quipped: “Welcome to the new school, John Dickerson! Although, it’s not so new!”

King opened up to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 9, about Dickerson’s new role, explaining that she was thrilled about the choice. “I think it’s so great it’s our sixth anniversary and we’re starting a new chapter and new beginning. I think it’s a time to celebrate,” she said. “He is very excited about joining Norah and I, and we are excited to welcome him to the table.”

“The format has always been designed for three people,” she continued. “I actually like the three-people format. I think Norah and I are a great team and I think we have proven that, but I also like the addition of a male to the table. I personally like that, but it was always designed to have three people, and after six years, it’s working so well. I didn’t think anybody thought the need to change that.”

As previously reported, Rose, 75, was fired by the network in November after eight women made sexual harassment allegations against him. The veteran host issued an apology in a statement to the Washington Post shortly after, saying in part that he “behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!