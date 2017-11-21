Charlie Rose is no longer employed by CBS News. The CBS This Morning host, 75, was officially fired on Tuesday, November 21, a day after eight women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the host.

“A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose’s employment with CBS News effective immediately,” CBS News President David Rhodes said in a statement. “This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program. Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a sage, professional workplace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need such a place.”

Rhodes went on to say that he was “deeply disappointed and angry” about the victimization.

NEW: CBS News terminates Charlie Rose following allegations of sexual misconduct. "There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace," says CBS News President David Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/hiqPCJ2MGY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 21, 2017

PBS also dropped the host. “PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect,” a spokesperson told PBS NewsHour.

On Monday, eight women who either worked for Rose’ PBS show or aspired to, shared their stories with The Washington Post claiming that for years, they were harassed by the host.

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” he said in a statement. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues. It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too,” Rose continued. “All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”

During Tuesday’s show, Rose’s former cohosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell addressed the allegations.

“This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women,” O’Donnell, 43, said on CBS This Morning. “Let me be very clear: There is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic and pervasive and I’ve been doing a lot of listening and I’m going to continue to do that. This I know is true: Women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or in society until there is a reckoning and a taking of responsibility. I am really proud to work at CBS News. There are so many incredible people here, especially on this show — all of you here. This will be investigated. This has to end. This behavior is wrong. Period.”

