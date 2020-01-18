Ready for the next story. John Gallagher Jr. hasn’t heard anything about a revival of The Newsroom, the HBO hit that aired from 2012 to 2014, but if they call, he’s in!

“If the phone rings and they say, ‘It’s time to dust off your knit tie that Jim Harper wears,’ I’ll do it and go back into the bullpen,'” he said, admitting he has an idea of where his character would be today.

“I like to think that he got married, that he married Maggie and that they kept their promise — even though they were going to live in different places, that they would do the long-distance thing,” Gallagher Jr. said. In the series, he had an on-off relationship with Maggie Jordan, played by Alison Pill. “He’s probably still working in a good newsroom somewhere trying to fight.”

That said, the former Spring Awakening star knows that creator Aaron Sorkin “is a very busy man” and isn’t sure “how high up The Newsroom reunion is on his list.”

While the political drama was Sorkin’s last TV project, he went on to create multiple large films, including Steve Jobs and Molly’s Game. The West Wing creator also wrote the script for To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, in which Newsroom star Jeff Daniels played the lead.

When the show wrapped in 2014 after three seasons, Gallagher Jr. made sure to take something special from the set, which he still has today.

“I have some stationery that says ‘From the desk of Jim Harper’ that I took from the set,” he shared with Us. “I still have it on my desk at home in New York where I live. But I never want to write anything on it cause I wanna keep it as a memento! I gave one away as a gift to a friend of mine, but then I was, like, ‘OK, now I need to lock this away.’ I don’t want to waste them!”

With reporting by Nicole Pajar