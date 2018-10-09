John Goodman ‘Crashed’ After ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation: I Fell Down the Stairs

The Conners is set to debut without Roseanne Barr, which is a little odd for John Goodman.

“She is missed, definitely,” the Argo actor, 66, said during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, October 8. “After that many years, it’s like a family. And last year, it was so miraculous and so unreal that when it went away it was almost like a dream.”

Barr, 65, was fired and the ABC Roseanne revival was canceled when the actress posted a racist tweet against Valerie Jarrett. Goodman said he tried to “be a big boy” about the situation but “crashed for a couple weeks” once the news settled in.

“All kinds of weird stuff happened,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel. “My wife got sick right after that [and] then I fell down the stairs.”

ABC would later announce The Conners without Barr. Goodman said it happened with “the effort” of costar Sara Gilbert and that “[Roseanne] gave up a lot so that people could work.”

He added: “It was very weird doing the first show without her because she’s my buddy. I mean, we’d just sit there and she’d make me laugh and I’d make her laugh, which is fun because there’s always a danger of her peeing herself.”

Goodman also noted that the show won’t be too different. “Same family minus mom.” Although he confirmed the fate of her character will be addressed, he tried to find humor in the situation at the top of the show. “At the end of last season she goes out to the liquor store to fill her Vape pen and she hasn’t been back yet,” he said.

Back in August, he told The Times that his character — Dan Conner — will “be mopey and sad” when he returns “because his wife’s dead.”

The Conners premieres Tuesday, October 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!