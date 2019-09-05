



’s sold-out Crossroads Guitar Festival will be available to watch live on Pay-Per-View on Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21.

John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Gary Clark Jr., Jeff Beck, Peter Frampton, Vince Gill, Joe Walsh and many other special guests will join Clapton for what promises to be an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind event.

Widely considered one of the world’s all-time greatest guitarists and known among his peers as a great collaborator, Clapton will perform the fifth installment of his Crossroads Guitar Festival from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Performances are available at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, September 20, and 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 21, for a live simulcast on Pay-Per-View across North America.

The Crossroads Guitar Festival promises two nights of live music performances and impromptu collaborations from the world’s most legendary guitar players with a different lineup each night. Confirmed guests include Mayer, Crow, Raitt, Clark, Beck, Frampton, Gill, Walsh, Alan Darby, Albert Lee, Andy Fairweather Low, Billy Gibbons, Bradley Walker, Buddy Guy Band, Daniel Santiago, Doyle Bramhall II, Gustavo Santaolalla, James Bay, Jerry Douglas, Jimmie Vaughan, Jonny Lang, Keb Mo, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Los Lobos, Pedro Martins, Robert Cray, Robert Randolph, Sonny Landreth, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Tom Misch.

All profits from the festival will benefit the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, a treatment and education facility founded by Clapton for chemically dependent persons.

Selling out in just two hours, Pay-Per-View makes this highly anticipated Crossroads Guitar Festival, a must-see event, available to fans for a fraction of ticket costs — just $39.99 per night. Broadcasting in HD, Pay-Per-View provides front-row home access for family and friends to experience many of the world’s top musicians for two fantastic nights of live music.

The Pay-Per-View will be available via cable, satellite, Telco and digital outlets who will broadcast the live event. Contact local Pay-Per-View providers for more information and to order.

