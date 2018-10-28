The end of Rick Grimes means one more look at Shane Walsh! Following the Sunday, October 28, episode of The Walking Dead, AMC aired the first trailer for Andrew Lincoln’s final episode, set to air on Sunday, November 4.

The video showed that Rick, who was impaled with a metal rod at the end of this week’s episode, gets up and back on his horse, trying to get back to town. Or does he? The entire episode may actually be a dying hallucination, as it shows some scenes that are very similar to the 2010 pilot episode.

Rick Grimes’ first episode v Rick Grimes’ last #TWD pic.twitter.com/2SMf2dKtRX — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 29, 2018

In the first episode, after being shot, Rick walked through the hospital and saw doors that read, “Don’t open, dead inside.” He appeared to be doing the same in the preview, but the door read “Don’t open, dead outside.” This time, he wasn’t in a hospital gown, but limping since he had been impaled.

However, one of the most shocking scenes to see was Rick sitting side by side in his cop car with Shane, just as they did in the pilot, eating sandwiches.

Shane’s Sheriff badge is showing but Rick is in his clothing today. AMC confirmed earlier this year that Jon Bernthal, 41, would appear for one episode in this season. The character was killed in season 2.

So, are all of the moments in the video things Rick is remembering? Hallucinating? Reliving? Did he really pull that rod out of him, get back on his horse, and go back into town? Or is he lying there and imagining each one of these meaningful moments of his past? In one shot, he is seen looking at his own body.

The Walking Dead airs on AMC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

