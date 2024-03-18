Bon Jovi has an album due out in June, but the band’s frontman isn’t ready to go on tour to promote it.

Jon Bon Jovi is still recovering from vocal cord surgery in 2022 and says it is his goal to begin touring again once he’s able, though he can’t guarantee if or when that would happen.

“I don’t know about a tour,” the singer, 62, said during a recent interview with Boston’s Mix 104.1 radio station. “It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery.”

As Jon describes it, one of his vocal cords was as thick as his thumb, while the other atrophied to the thickness of his pinky. Thankfully, a surgeon was able to provide him with a “cutting-edge implant to build the cord back up.”

Related: It’s His Life! Jon Bon Jovi’s Family Guide: Wife Dorothea, 4 Kids, More A family that rocks together, rolls together. Jon Bon Jovi might be one of the world’s biggest rock stars, but perhaps his biggest role is being a father to his and wife Dorothea Hurley’s four kids. The musician (real name John Bongiovi) married his high school sweetheart in 1989, a decision he told Men’s Health […]

“I can write you a song, I can perform as well as anybody,” he added. “But I need to get my tools back.”

Nineteen months later, Jon is still recovering and able to sing, but not for the amount of time that a tour would demand. His band has not toured since 2022, shortly before his surgery. With the group celebrating its 40th anniversary, its lead singer is working hard to come back.

“Although I’m well on the road to recovery and was able to take my time and do a song a day when I made the record, my need, want, desire is to be able to do two-and-a-half hours a night, four nights a week, for months on end,” Jon said. “And so I’m working towards that goal.”

Legendary, Bon Jovi’s 16th studio album, is set to drop June 7.

Related: Celebrities Who Fell in Love With Non-Famous People Julianna Margulies, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson are just some of the A-listers that have wed unfamous men -- check out the dreamy gentleman that won the marriage lottery

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” Jon said in a statement.

The band is also planning an upcoming Hulu docuseries. Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, made in cooperation with all of the band’s past and current members, will be released on April 26.

That includes former guitarist Richie Sambora, with whom Jon says he is no longer in touch.

“We’re not in contact because he’s not in the organization any longer,” Jon told the outlet. “Doesn’t mean that there’s not love forever, but it’s 11 years ago that he just didn’t show up anymore.”

Bon Jovi released the title track from the new album on Thursday, March 14.