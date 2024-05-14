Jonathan Bailey will be entering the land of Jurassic World 4.

“I will be visiting Jurassic Park,” Bailey told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, May 13, joking, “I’m playing a dinosaur.”

Bailey said he’s “really excited” to appear in the film, adding, “For so many of us, I know it’s just like an iconic cinematic experience.”

Seeing Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 film is a core memory for the Bridgerton star. “I remember going with my family,” he continued. “It was the first cinema trip we all went on together. I’ve got three older sisters, so I went when I was, like, 5.”

Jurassic World 4 is the seventh installment in the franchise and follows 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion, which starred Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise, along with veteran cast members Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. To be helmed by Godzilla director Gareth Edwards and written by The Lost World: Jurassic Park’s David Koepp, the franchise’s newest film — set for a July 2025 release — promises to stomp through the jungle in a different direction. Scarlett Johansson and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo are confirmed to star alongside Bailey.

In 2015, director Colin Trevorrow revitalized the franchise with Jurassic World. Pratt and Howard, both 44, reprised their roles in two sequels. The upcoming installment is expected to introduce a new vision.

Bailey’s career has been soaring this year following acclaim for his work in Fellow Travelers, which earned him a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries. Along with returning for Bridgerton season 3, he’s joining the cast of Netflix’s Heartstopper series and is sharing the screen with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. (The movie musical will debut in two parts, the first of which premieres in November.)

Remaining coy about his involvement in Wicked, Bailey jokingly told ET that he’s been showing the final cut to anyone who asks, including his onscreen family members and friends from Bridgerton.

“Yeah, I show everyone the whole film,” he teased. “I don’t — I haven’t seen it.”

Shortly before confirming his Jurassic World 4 news, Bailey posted a photo of himself on the Jurassic World water ride at Universal Studios Hollywood. In the snap, Bailey is captured holding up peace signs and sporting sunglasses. He also shared a video of a glass of water on a table shaking, a nod to iconic scenes from the original film.

The actor wrote via Instagram, “Hold onto your butts. 🦕.”