‘Bridgerton’ Cast: See the Hit Netflix Show’s Stars Then and Now

Bridgerton fans have watched the cast change on and off screen since the series first debuted.

The historical drama, which is based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, follows the members of the wealthy Bridgerton family as they search for love in 19th century London. When Bridgerton premiered in 2020, the show centered around Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

Season 2 shifted its focus to Daphne’s brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he found his happily ever after with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Fans have since been waiting in anticipation for Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) friendship with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) to turn into something more during the third season of the hit Netflix series.

After the show’s overnight success, certain stars such as Page chose to leave to pursue other opportunities. His onscreen love interest Dynevor also shocked fans when she announced that she wasn’t going to make appearances as Daphne in the third season of Bridgerton.

Meanwhile, Bailey and other main cast members returned for more seasons. Viewers were subsequently able to keep checking in on their favorite characters even if they weren’t the lead of a specific season.

Scroll down to see then-and-now photos of the Bridgerton cast members: