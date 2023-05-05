Queen Charlotte

Past: Charlotte struggled to adjust to her new normal as a wife to the monarch. She quickly grew bored with her life when George left her alone hours after their nuptials. Charlotte attempted to get to the bottom of George’s secrets as the twosome continued to face personal issues. Charlotte ultimately chose to fight for her marriage and stood by George’s side as he quietly faced his declining mental health.

Present: After welcoming 15 kids with George, Charlotte moved out and continued to rule on her own as her husband took a turn for the worse. She attempted to force her sons to get married so they could give her an heir to the throne. Charlotte initially faced resistance from her children but was able to bond with her kids throughout the limited series. One of her sons revealed that his wife was expecting a child in the finale — which Charlotte shared with George.