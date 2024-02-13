Jonathan Bailey has earned himself a reputation because of his onscreen ability to perfectly play a man in love.

Before becoming a consistent fixture on Us Weekly‘s TV screens, Bailey started his acting career as a child star on the West End. He later transitioned to more mature roles such as Leonardo, Broadchurch, Crashing and Jack Ryan. In addition to more dramatic roles, Bailey enhanced his resume with comedic projects as well.

Bailey’s rise to stardom, however, came from his role as Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton. The actor portrayed the eldest Bridgerton sibling, which is based on Julia Quinn’s books. During season 1, Anthony could usually be found meddling in his sister Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love life or living up to his reputation as a rake.

Since Quinn’s book series explored each Bridgerton sibling, it didn’t take long for Anthony to become the focus of the show. Season 2 followed Anthony’s attempt to find a lifelong partner while leaving love out of the equation. Despite initially being interested in Edwina (Charithra Chandran), Anthony quickly found himself caught up in his connection to her older sister, Kate (Simone Ashley).

After season 2 premiered in March 2022, Bailey and Ashley received praise from fans and critics alike for their onscreen chemistry.

“There’s a trust that develops where you touch base before a scene and loosely have a moment. What I think is quite important — what I’ve discovered — is to make sure that you keep your cards and your power together and that you’re united,” Bailey shared during a press event at the time about how he and Ashley worked together. “I think we touched base at the beginning of a scene. We just developed a shorthand that was actually, really, when it came down to it, just a look.”

Bailey has since continued to bless Us with his iconic look of yearning, proving exactly why he keeps playing the romantic lead.

Keep scrolling to see Bailey showcasing the longing look in other projects: