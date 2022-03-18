Which ‘Bridgerton’ Couples Ended Up Together in the Books?

Finding love on the page and on screen! As soon as Netflix debuted Bridgerton in 2020, fans became invested in the stories still yet to be told.

Based on Julia Quinn‘s novels of the same name, the series began with the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). Dynevor previously shed light on what it was like to watch viewers react to the TV version of the regency romance.

“You have no idea what lines people are going to care about,” the Younger alum told Variety in June 2021, referring to the famous wedding night sequence. “That was surprising to me. It wasn’t like I saw ‘I burn for you’ in the script and was like, ‘This is what people are going to talk about.’”

For Dynevor, the highlight of playing Daphne came from bringing words to life for the audience to enjoy. “The key to dialogue like that is just to make it as organic and as real as possible. There’s no other way to play saying a line like that than to make it an inward feeling,” she added at the time.

Shortly after Page confirmed that he would not be returning for season 2, Dynevor pointed out that there were other stories still yet to be told.

“I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling’s journey,” she told The Wrap in June 2021. “And it might be a little bit more of a — not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon’s story so much. But I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out.”

Season 2 of Bridgerton is set to tell the story of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) finding love with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Ahead of the show’s highly anticipated return, producer Shonda Rhimes revealed the larger picture that she wanted to see told.

“To me, Bridgerton is about identity and the exploration of who you are as a person versus who society wants you to be,” she shared during an interview with Netflix in March 2022. “While a lot of people want to think that the show is just romance, romance is nothing without all of that rich, layered character experience, and watching these characters battle and fight for who they want to be inside.”

Rhimes continued: “These people are trying to rise through the expectations that society has of them to become who they really are. That is really powerful. It makes for really powerful storytelling, and it enhances any romantic storyline we’re trying to tell.”

Scroll on for all couples that end up together in the Bridgerton novel series: