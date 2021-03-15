Back at it! Luke Newton confirmed some major Bridgerton news with a simple Instagram post on Sunday, March 14.

Newton, who portrays youngest Bridgerton brother Colin, took to the photo-sharing platform to share footage of him filming the Netflix series’ second season in London. In the first pic, the 24-year-old actor and his onscreen brother Jonathan Bailey were pictured on horseback. The shot was followed by a silly pic of Bailey, who plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton, with another fictional sibling, Luke Thompson, a.k.a. Benedict Bridgerton.

“The boys are back in town,” Newton captioned his post, which also featured a black-and-white video of him and Bailey, 32, chatting.

Bridgerton premiered on Netflix in December 2020 to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. It also achieved viewership records in January, becoming the most-watched show on the streamer just one month after its debut.

“[Bridgerton] just isn’t ashamed of letting us be happy, of letting us enjoy these moments of socializing and closeness and overblown romance that we are all missing right not because we are all isolated from each other,” star Regé-Jean Page, who plays Simon Basset, said of the show’s influence on The Drew Barrymore Show in January. “A show that allowed us to get close to each other not just physically, but emotionally in ways we normally are in some way mildly ashamed of — releasing that corset, if you will — I think has been something relatively powerful in this moment in time.”

On January 21, the period drama was renewed for season 2. Though the show’s first season focused on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon, the series’ upcoming sophomore outing will zero in on Bailey’s character Anthony’s love life.

“It’s just going to get more exciting and convoluted and sexier, I think. [We will] be pushing boundaries every single way,” Bailey told Entertainment Tonight in January, noting that the cast is “really excited to continue that story and now with millions of fans as well.”

On March 11, the Crashing star opened up about whether he’s received negative feedback for playing the straight character of Anthony despite identifying as gay in real life.

“Bearing in mind the internet is a place where anyone can say anything, there hasn’t been anyone who’s had any animosity, or challenged it, so that’s good,” he recently told the Evening Standard. “Yes, I’m looking forward to gay actors playing gay parts, but for me it’s so important that everyone at home can see a bit of themselves on screen, to allow them to feel heard and seen, and also allow them to have aspirations.”

Bailey continued, “Good actors can do anything, and there’ll be amazing writers who are willing to write for everyone. If there are people who don’t have access to creating their own TV shows or telling the stories they want to tell, then absolutely, everyone has to make space for them. That’s not just to do with gender or sexuality. It’s to do with race, religion and everything else.”