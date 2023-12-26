Your account
Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor and More ‘Bridgerton’ Stars Who Left the Show: Where Are They Now?

Rege-Jean Page

The actor firmly defended his decision to pursue other projects instead of being locked down for potentially seven more seasons on the hit regency series. Page has since pivoted to the big screen with roles in movies such as Sylvie’s Love, The Gray Man, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the upcoming reboot of The Saint

He has also ventured out to do voiceover work for the TV documentary Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale and various audiobooks including The Sandman: Act II and Act III

Page has been in a relationship with Emily Brown since 2019.

