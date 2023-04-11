A new suitor? Phoebe Dynevor sparked romance rumors with Cameron Fuller nearly two years since her public split from Pete Davidson.

The Bridgerton alum, 27, was photographed with Fuller, 27, on Wednesday, April 5, in London. The couple were holding hands as they strolled through the city, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Dynevor and the actor were later joined by friends, but they continued to hold onto each other during the outing.

The sighting comes one month after the actress was seen leaving a New York hotel with Fuller by her side. Dynevor has previously remained tight-lipped about her personal life following her fling with Davidson, 29.

The Netflix star made headlines in March 2021 when she was seen spending time with the comedian.

Us Weekly confirmed that same month that the pair were trying to date long distance. “They’re happy with each other. He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer. He’s easy-going and fun to be around,” a source exclusively shared with Us.

At the time, the Saturday Night Live alum discussed his approach when it comes to dating someone new.

“I’m just very, very honest,” he said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” in May 2021, noting that he isn’t into “playing any of the games” in a relationship. “I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”

The King of Staten Island star opened up about being honest with a potential partner, adding, “Off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapists. This is what happens,'” he continued. “And that can either be a lot for someone … or they could be like, ‘Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.’ Or sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can handle that stuff.”

After four months of dating, an insider revealed that the romance fizzled out between Davidson and Dynevor. Davidson continued to raise eyebrows when he was linked to Kim Kardashian in October 2021. The twosome ultimately ended their relationship in August 2022.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies star, who was previously in a high-profile engagement with Ariana Grande, has since been linked to Emily Ratajkowski before going public with Chase Sui Wonders earlier this year.

Davidson has often weighed in on the public interest in his love life. “I don’t mind. I know what it comes with,” he said during the season 2 premiere of Peacock’s Hart to Heart in July 2022 “I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that’s all you have to deal with then whatever.”

Late last month, the Meet Cute star elaborated on the conversations happening about his dating history. “I’m in my 20sand I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” Davidson said during a March 30, episode of the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”