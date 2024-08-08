Gymnast Jordan Chiles will not be forgetting the moment she won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Honestly, there were so many emotions going through my body in that moment,” Chiles, 23, said during the Thursday, August 8, episode of Today. “There [were] a lot of things happening, [from] me not being on the podium to me being on the podium. I think the biggest thing is just always understanding not to doubt yourself, and just to let everything ride out how it’s supposed to be.”

During the Monday, August 5, floor exercise final, Chiles initially placed fifth before Team USA filed an inquiry about one of her skills. The judges accepted the inquiry and Chiles moved up to third place, securing her a bronze medal.

While recalling the moment, Chiles noted that “everybody was crying,” adding, “Those were true emotions.”

“It’s all about the support system,” she said. “Simone [Biles] is like a big sister to me, [my coach] Cécile [Canqueteau-Landi] is like another mom. That was definitely a great moment to have. Simone has done so much for me, I feel like, in that moment, I realized that.”

At the end of Monday’s event, Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu — who initially finished in third place — began celebrating on the floor with her country’s flag before realizing Chiles took home bronze.

Barbosu, who was spotted walking away in tears, later wrote via her Instagram Story, “Thank you to everyone who encouraged me before, during, and after the competition.”

With Barbosu’s team attempting to appeal the result, Canqueteau-Landi, 44, took to Instagram to congratulate Chiles and Biles, 27, who secured a silver medal at the event. Canqueteau-Landi also shut down a user who speculated that she and fellow coaches cheated to help Chiles. (The final scores from the event remained unchanged despite Romania’s inquiry.)

“I shouldn’t have to explain but I will ONCE,” Canqueteau-Landi wrote on Tuesday, August 6. “Jordan’s highest possible SV on floor is a 5.9- At quals and team finals she received a 5.8 and we didn’t question it because we saw that not all elements were completed. During floor finals, we thought [it] was better and being placed 5th with nothing to lose, I sent the inquiry so I wouldn’t regret not asking. I didn’t think it would be accepted and at my surprise it was.”

Canqueteau-Landi noted that she “didn’t steal anything from anyone,” as she “simply did my job and fought for my athlete.”

“Do I feel bad for the Romanian athlete? Of course I do!” she continued. “It was so sad and heartbreaking to see but it is the sport! You don’t have to like it but you do have to respect the outcome and more importantly respect Jordan and not drag her down because you disagree. She EARNED that bronze medal, her 1st individual Olympic medal and I couldn’t be more proud and excited!”