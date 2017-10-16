Chemistry is key. At least that’s the case for Dancing With the Stars frontrunners Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, who continue to impress week after week with their high-scoring routines.

The duo credit their success to trust, hard work and a little bit of silliness. “We have so much fun together,” Arnold, 23, recently told Us Weekly while sitting down with Fisher, also 23, as he added, “It’s playtime for us.”

“It’s good because we know how to go from play to work immediately,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum continued. “I love that because that’s what’s going to keep us sane throughout this competition — that we can have normal conversations that aren’t just about the show, and be friends, and rely on each other and lean on each other because it’s a tough journey. It is one of the hardest things you’ll ever do, mentally and physically. So having someone to lean on who you can trust is super important.”

The Grease: Live actor echoed that sentiment: “We both have pretty intense work ethics as well, so knowing that, neither of us has to try to get the other to work.”

“We just know we’re going to do it. We’re going to put in the work necessary,” Arnold added.

In fact, there have been no tiffs between the two thus far. “I have relinquished all control to my professional,” Fisher explained. “She’s my coach.”

“He’s an incredible student in that way,” Arnold said of her counterpart. “I really enjoy hearing my partner’s opinion and what feels good to them and what doesn’t, what makes sense to them and what doesn’t. How are they supposed to learn if they feel like they can’t freely express what’s happening in their body and in their mind? I need to know those things so I feel like we have a great relationship with that. He respects what I tell him to do, but at the same time, I also respect that if something doesn’t feel right, let’s work on it and fix it. It’s been working so far.”

The singer added, “She wants me to look good and feel good. She wants both of us to look good and feel good. And I want us to look good and feel good. And we both want to win.”

In fact, his pro partner has been creeping up the leaderboard for several seasons now — even landing second place earlier this year with former pro baseball player David Ross. And given this is Arnold’s 10th time competing on the show, it seems a Mirrorball Trophy is most certainly in her future.

“It’s been an incredible ride the past couple years and I’m feeling really good about this season. I’m going to do the same thing I always have — take it week by week and enjoy the process,” she told Us, downplaying her potential for a first place finish.

Meanwhile, the pair have “a lot of fun ideas in store” for the coming weeks, including a possible Hamilton-inspired dance and even a routine set to Fisher’s new single “Mess.”

“It would depend on the style,” he told Us about his dance-friendly track, which dropped earlier this month.

Fresh off his run on the hit Broadway play, Fisher, who had been approached about DWTS several times before, said the timing finally felt perfect: “I love the challenge and trying new things. Ultimately, I have one life and you always regret the things you don’t do.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m.

