He’s irreplaceable. Jordana Brewster is ready to reprise her role as Mia Toretto in the upcoming Fast and Furious movies — but she tells Us Weekly that her character will not be falling for anyone new after the tragic loss of her costar and onscreen love interest, the late Paul Walker.

Brewster, 37, has been a part of the franchise since 2001, in which she plays Mia, the love interest of Walker’s Brian O’Conner. The pair appeared side by side in the film’s sequels until Walker’s death in November 2013, when the actor, 40, and his friend Roger Rodas died in a single-car accident after crashing into two trees and a concrete lamppost in California.

The Lethal Weapon actress didn’t appear in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, but she tells Us that she is coming back for the next two films and assured that there are no plans for Mia to have a new romantic interest to replace Brian. “No. We’d never want that. No,” she tells Us, adding that she hopes her character will be a tribute to the actor in the future installments.

“I did miss it,” she tells Us of her time away from the films. “Any time I’m not a part of the franchise I love so much, I definitely miss it so I am excited to be back. We are family and we have the best fanbase in the world so I am very happy to be coming back.” The actress also has high hopes for Mia in the future: “What I love about my Lethal Weapon role is she is so empowered and is a straight shooter. I’d love to explore that a bit with Mia more because she has grown and she is more of a woman. So I’d love for her to be more empowered. That would be amazing.”

She added: “That would be a lot of fun, to get to go to all of the fun locations and be behind the wheel, for sure.”

As much as she loves acting, she told Us that she doesn’t let her sons Julian, 4, and Rowan, 1, watch her movies. “I made the mistake of letting him watch Lethal once and he got really confused about who the bad guys were, who the good guys were,” she said. “I think it was kind of traumatizing for him because it was before he could process pretend versus reality. So since then, I’ve really pulled back.”

“I just think that they might get confused by me kissing a love interest. I think that would be super confusing to them,” she continued. “I don’t know how I’m going to tackle it when I have to tackle it but that will be difficult — I’ll have to explain that one. Because right now I tell my son that only married people kiss. So I’ll have to figure out how to explain that one to him.”

The Secrets and Lies star, who married movie producer Andrew Form in 2007, revealed that her son Julian is more impressed with her husband’s work than hers at the moment. “My son thinks it’s cooler that my husband is a producer. Right now, my husband has A Quiet Place coming out in the next few weeks and my son is really proud of that. He sees the billboards and he’s like, ‘My daddy made that,’” she said. “And it’s the cutest thing in the world. He’s visited me on set in Lethal Weapon and we’ll talk about Lethal Weapon. But I can’t let him watch it, although he’s very mature. But I would love to be in an animated movie so that my kids can watch it. That would be really fun.”

The mom of two, who is a spokesperson for Zyrtec, says she balances parenting and work by making sure she is kind to herself. “I do a number on myself when I’m working too much and I haven’t spent enough time with the kids,” she tells Us. “And I feel like that is half the battle, not making myself feel guilty all the time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!