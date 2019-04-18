Using his southern charm! Josh Lucas opened up in an interview on Wednesday, April 17, about the potential of a Sweet Home Alabama sequel.

“I’ve absolutely said yes,” Lucas, 47, who played Jake Perry in the 2002 film said on Good Morning America, noting he’s talked to the film’s director, Andy Tennant, 63, about it. “He and I discussed it extensively so we’re lobbying the world to join us.”

The Hulk actor also opened up about where his character and his love interest, Reese Witherspoon’s Melanie Smooter, may be if the second movie happens.

“The proposal … that the director had, which was quite interesting, is that my character [Jake] is back in Alabama and Reese’s character [Melanie] is back in New York with our kids and we’re divorced, so their whole life is super complicated,” he explained of Tennant’s ideas.

And, of course, the film wouldn’t be the same without Patrick Dempsey’s Andrew Hennings, whom Lucas revealed would “still be in the picture” today. The beloved drama saw a love triangle ensue when Witherspoon’s character returns home to her small town in Alabama from New York City to obtain a divorce from Lucas’ Jake to move forward with her boyfriend, Dempsey’s Andrew, but ultimately rekindles her romance with her ex.

This isn’t the first time Lucas has shared his enthusiasm for a Sweet Home Alabama sequel. “I’ve even reached out to Reese, and I know Reese has said as well — it’s an iconic film,” he told Access Live in July 2018. “I would love it because I would love to see where these characters ended up or where they are at this point in their lives.”

He added at the time: “I kind of love the idea that they have actually divorced and been divorced for a while and he wants her back. Kind of to realize what he’s lost again and that the kids even, that their lives have separated in some ways, and I think that’s sort of the magic of that story is that there’s an eternal love there. That bond that they have. Even when they’re apart, there’s something connected about the two of them. And that they’ve had it since they were little kids.”

