Joey and Pacey, together again!

On the heels of her divorce from Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes has been rebuilding her life as a single mom, actress and designer — and reconnecting with pals she made long before she married one of the biggest movie stars on the planet.

Last Thursday Sept. 20, Joshua Jackson revealed on Canadian talk show George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight that Holmes, 33, did indeed recently call him up for a long-overdue catch-up.

"Yeah, actually," the Fringe star, 35, confirmed. What transpired during the chat between Holmes, who played Joey, and Jackson, who play Pacey?

"Like any old friend, it was like, 'Oh, hi how are ya? What's going on?'; 'I had a kid,'" he said of Suri Cruise, 6. The chat was "nice," Jackson said. "It was very nice, actually."

No word yet on whether Holmes and Jackson (who has been dating Diana Kruger since 2006) chatted about the possibility of a proper Dawson's Creek reunion. The WB teen drama went off the air in 2003 after five years; Holmes and Jackson were romantically linked, although the rumors were never confirmed.

Before she filed for divorce from Cruise, 50, Holmes was eager to reunite with Dawson's costars Jackson, James Van Der Beek and Michelle Williams for a potential film — but her then-husband nixed the idea.

"[Producers] were begging her to sign on for a reunion movie," a source told Us Weekly. "Tom said absolutely no way and thought going backward would be bad." To the contrary, Holmes "didn't care how 'low-brow' he [thought] Dawson's Creek is," the source explained. "She wanted to do the movie and reconnect with her fans. And have fun."

