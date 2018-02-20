Can’t get enough of Celebrity Big Brother? You may be in luck! Julie Chen said in a new interview that the CBS reality series, which kicked off its first U.S. season earlier this month, may become an annual event.

“I wouldn’t rule it out! Who knows? It’s definitely possible,” the TV host, 48, told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, February 20. “With these ratings, it did what we hoped as opposed to running repeats of the current slate of shows. It all depends how well all the shows on the air are doing.”

The frequency with which the show airs (anywhere from three to five episodes per week) may cause some issues, though. “B.B. takes up a lot of real estate on the primetime schedule,” Chen noted. “We are used to having at least three nights to air in a week. CBS is known for having a strong schedule of shows year-round so it’s hard to say right now what will happen next winter.”

The first season of the celebrity edition has already proved to be a success. Deadline reported that the February 7 premiere was the most watched show that night, with 7.25 million viewers tuning in.

But when NBC’s ongoing coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics kicked off on February 8, Celebrity Big Brother fell to second place. Ratings have still been going steady, though. According to The Wrap, the February 14 episode brought in 5.2 million viewers, falling behind the Olympics’ impressive 17.1 million but topping The Amazing Race’s 4.1 million.

This season’s Celebrity Big Brother cast includes Omarosa Manigault, Ross Mathews, Brandi Glanville and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. To watch the live feeds, click here.

