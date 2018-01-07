Turn it up! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel sang his new single, “Filthy,” on the car ride to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 36, shared a video on Twitter of himself sitting in the front passenger seat with the Sinner star, 35, right behind him. They both sang and danced as the upbeat song from his upcoming album, Man of the Woods, played on the radio. “Aye, we comin’, Globes!” he yelled at the end of the clip.

Alongside the video, Timberlake tweeted, “When you roll in with a 2-time nominee… @JessicaBiel #GoldenGlobes #Filthy.” The Sinner was nominated for best miniseries, and Biel received a nomination for best actress in a limited series for her role in the USA Network crime drama, on which she also served as an executive producer. (She lost the latter to Big Little Lies‘ Nicole Kidman.)

The pop star also tweeted a selfie with the 7th Heaven alum before they arrived at The Beverly Hilton hotel for the show. “Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot!” he gushed, adding the hashtags #TIMESUP and #whywewearblack to show support for the campaign that aims to fight sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.

Biel showed support for her husband of five years, too. “This man held my family together. He held our family together,” she told E! News’ Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. “Without [him], I would be divorced, sad, pitiful. … I appreciate him. That’s all I’m saying.”

