Not having it. Kailyn Lowry’s explosive fight with Brittany and Briana DeJesus was captured by MTV cameras for Teen Mom 2’s “Behind the Screams” reunion episode on Monday, August 6, and it seems Kail wants to avoid anymore such drama. Her solution? She had MTV remove JC as her TM2 producer, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Kail fired JC because he hyped her up with the fight with Briana, and she felt it was all a setup,” the insider tells Us. “Kail asked to be placed on a different side on the stage from [Briana and Brittany], and JC allowed them to come from behind.”

That seating arrangement at the Teen Mom 2 ran against Kail’s request. “Kail texted three producers to tell them not to put those girls behind her,” the source says. “Kail and producers agreed the best thing to do was to make sure they were separate.”

And that’s not the only way JC was drumming up drama, the source alleges: “JC should have prevented the fight, but instead he was hyping Kail up to her face. JC was showing Kail what to do for Briana to hit her first. Kail knew he was starting the drama. JC told Kail even if they were separate, he would set up a fight if Kail wanted it. JC prevented Kail’s friend Bone from coming onstage to help Kail … Kail felt he set her up and fired him backstage.”

According to the source, MTV backed Kail up after the altercation. As The Ashley was the first to report, JC was then removed as Kail’s producer. “Everyone agreed it was best JC not work with Kail. [MTV] thought it was best to remove him as her producer.”

Kailyn referenced the behind-the-scenes machinations on Twitter as the reunion episode aired. “If y’all really wanna know, this whole episode is a huge reason i fired jc,” she tweeted. “What they didn’t show.”

And in a subsequent tweet, the reality star wrote: “Did y’all peep the security holding bone back? Jc made that happen.”

“Kail had told [producers] for weeks she didn’t want to be around Briana, yet JC made it happen,” the source concludes. “And that was the end for them.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

