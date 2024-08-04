Kaley Cuoco’s Ex-Husband Karl Cook Wins Silver at 2024 Paris Olympics

Karl Cook, ex-husband of actress Kaley Cuoco, won silver as a member of Team USA’s equestrian jumping team on Friday, August 2.

Cook, 33, was an alternate on the equestrian team but was called into duty on the morning of the final after first teamer Kent Farrington’s horse Greya suffered an allergy issue.

“There is a small question mark with Greya, which is allergy-related, and erring on the side of extreme caution and with the no drop score in the format, we have made the decision to bring in Karl Cook and [his horse] Caracole de la Roque,” the United States Equestrian Foundation shared in apress release.

On social media, Cook shared the experience of being called upon at the last minute.

“When I got up this morning, we made our plan — I put on blue breaches just to flat, and I packed white breaches, white shirt, pink coat, you know, tie, everything as if I was showing,” Cook said on social media. “Because I didn’t know if I would get the call, and, again, my job as an alternate is to be ready no matter what.”

Cook was expecting to flat — that is, take part in a ride around the ring with other alternates while following the commands of judges — but soon got the call-up to the first team jumping competition.

“I got on [my horse] at around 8 o’clock. At about 8:30 our team coach came up to me and said ‘You’re on the team for today,” Cook shared. “Almost at the very last minute, down to the wire.”

Cook and his horse suffered no faults, clearing all obstacles in the jumping contest. The only penalties on the day came from Team USA’s most seasoned rider, Laura Kraut.

“Being able to ride for the US team is something you work for your whole life and it’s really something special,” he said. “To be able to jump clear, especially when there’s a lot of doubt whether I could, doubt because I didn’t in the past. I’ve had some bad showings. It was such a great moment.”

Cook and Cuoco, 38, initially bonded over their shared love of animals and began dating in 2016.

“I think the big deal was knowing how much he loves dogs and horses — that’s always on my checklist. ‘Must love dogs’ is number one and he checked that off quite quickly and I fell very hard,” Cuoco exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017, just a few months before Cook proposed to her on her birthday.

The pair were married at a horse stable the following year and ultimately split in September 2021. Their divorce was finalized in June 2022, and both have found love again. Cuoco has since moved on with Ozark alum Tom Pelphrey, with whom she shares 16-month-old daughter Matilda, and Cook married mental health advocate Mackenzie Drazan in April.