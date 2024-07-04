RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 isn’t over just yet, but some RPDR veterans already have ideas about who might take home the crown.

“Based on the show and what we’re seeing so far, I think it’s between Angeria and Gottmik,” Kandy Muse exclusively told Us Weekly in an interview hosted by BetUS. “I know Plastique has a lot of badges, but … Gottmik has not flopped at anything. And Angeria really is surprising everyone with everything that she’s bringing to the table. I mean, she was great on season 14, but she’s really great on All Stars 9.”

Chad Michaels, who was crowned the first-ever All Stars winner in 2012, thinks Roxxxy Andrews is the one to beat. “Roxxxy has created a legacy for themselves during the course of their career that is impeccable,” Chad, 53, told Us with BetUS. “They’re loved from coast to coast and beyond. They come from one of the finest families in drag here in the States, which is the Andrews family. So, yeah, Roxxxy’s my pick.”

Chad, who also competed on Drag Race season 4, noted that Nina West is a “juggernaut” as well. “She’s just unstoppable,” Chad added before clarifying that Roxxxy, 40, is still his front-runner. “But yeah, I think my money’s on Roxxxy.”

While Chad and Kandy are both All Stars legends — Kandy, 29, was the runner-up on season 8 last year — the duo said none of the current contestants contacted them for tips and tricks. Kandy, however, pointed out that All Stars is more about having fun than the original Drag Race, which has acted as more of a proving ground for contestants.

“My advice to them, and honestly anyone going back on All Stars, is just have a good time,” Kandy said. “Yes, it’s a competition, but Drag Race, when you’re there, it’s like summer camp. It’s summer camp, and you’re getting ready to do drag in front of RuPaul and have a good time. It’s so fun. Really just take in the moment, ’cause it happens so fast.”

Chad, however, noted that his own season of All Stars was so different in structure that any advice he has to offer might not even apply.

“Season 1 was completely different than any of these other seasons,” he told Us. “Season 1 was its own animal. They were just getting their feet wet on the All Stars frontier. And for some reason they decided to put us in pairs? There hasn’t been a situation like that since then. It’s interesting to watch the evolution and to remember where I came from, you know?”

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 premiere Fridays on Paramount Plus.