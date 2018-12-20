Travis Scott has a slew of famous fans — and many of them were in attendance at his Astroworld Tour stop at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, December 19.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were among those in the audience for night 1 of the “Goosebumps” rapper’s two-night stop at the venue. The Yeezy founder, 41, was seen dancing to Scott’s song “Butterfly Effect” next to his reality star wife, 38, in multiple social media videos captured by other concertgoers.

Beyoncé, 37, and Jay-Z, 49, were also spotted at the venue enjoying the show. Kardashian — whose sister Kylie Jenner is the girlfriend of Scott and mother of their 10-month-old-daughter, Stormi — documented the night in multiple Instagram Stories. In one clip, Kimye were seen getting into the music as Kardashian gave her love a kiss on the cheek.

In the last post of the night, the KKW Beauty founder posed for a selfie with singer Halsey and her mom, Nicole Frangipane.

Kardashian and West’s outing comes on the heels of a rumored feud between the Chicago native and Scott. Earlier this month, as beef between West and Drake unfolded on Twitter, Scott posted a picture with a white Nike sock (Drake has a deal with Nike), which prompted fans to assume a feud was brewing between the two.

“He’s not being petty,” Jenner, 21, responded to a Twitter user, debunking the gossip. “this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life.”

The Lip Kit maven added: “for anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy.”

