Add it to her list of talents! Kate McKinnon is sharing a hilarious new skill she picked up while filming The Spy Who Dumped Me in Budapest, Hungary.

The 34-year-old Saturday Night Live star revealed her new knack for rapping in Hungarian to Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show appearance on Wednesday, August 1.

When asked about shooting the upcoming action/adventure film in the foreign country, McKinnon opened up about learning the language that is said to be “the second most difficult language for native English speakers to pick up” — and she proved that she can master anything.

Before taking the stage to perform the hungarian rap, McKinnon joked that she “studied every day so hard for three months” and noted that “at the end I could not order at a restaurant.” She then gave credit to her driver Eric for teaching her “one verse of one rap song” from “Józsefváros,” a tune named after a Budapest neighborhood that was considered rough in the ‘90s.

“I want to show my friend Eric that all of his efforts were not totally in vain,” McKinnon quipped before belting out, and nailing, a full minute of the song.

The crowd — and the 43-year-old talk show host — went absolutely wild for the performance and erupted into applause while the SNL comedian pointed the microphone at the crowd, encouraging them to chime in.

Following her epic production, Fallon bowed down to her in excitement, exclaiming, “[That was] unbelievable!”

The Spy Who Dumped Me is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 3.

