A warm welcome. Kate Walsh spoke out after fans watched her return to Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Addison Montgomery on Thursday, October 14.

“Truly blown away by everyone’s reaction and support,” the actress, 54, shared via Instagram on Friday, October 15. “Thank you all for making this night so special! Feels like Addison never left ❤️.”

The Umbrella Academy star first appeared in season 1, shocking Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) with the news that Derek (Patrick Dempsey) was married. Though Mer and Der were meant to be, Addison stuck around for the hospital until the end of season three. That was when she moved to California for a new job, which fans followed on Private Practice for six seasons.

In Thursday’s comeback, the successful obstetrician returned to help get the interns and residents into shape, and then the doctor performed a groundbreaking uterus transplant. She ran into trouble when the air conditioning went out and her surgery wasn’t finished, but luckily, Meredith stepped in to help her.

Though the young doctors speculated about tension between the two women, Meredith and Addison seemed to be on a good page. After Addison broke down crying over Derek, the mother of three invited the neonatal surgeon home for dinner with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and to meet Derek’s kids.

Walsh was welcomed back by fans and friends. A few stars were among her supporters too. “Ka BOOM🔥,” Sharon Stone commented on the actress’ Instagram post.

“You are everything and more,” her Emily in Paris costar Emily Park added.

“You were born to play this role. ❤️And BTW – OMG you look amazing!!!!” Desperate Housewives alum Brenda Strong wrote.

The Boyfriend perfume founder, who hadn’t donned her scrubs since the Private Practice finale in 2013, shared another emotional message right after the episode aired on Thursday, October 14.

“Well, excuse me while I go shed a few tears…” she wrote. “Wow! Thank you all for making this night so special! Feels like I never left. Hope you all loved the episode as much as I did ❤️ Make sure to tune in next Thursday for more!”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Addison is joining the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Walsh, who lives in Australia, told Entertainment Tonight that the visit is short.

“I’ve got other commitments right now and I am kind of halfway around the world most of the time,” Walsh said earlier this month. “She’s the classic unavailable mother character. Like, bye, I’m here and then I’m gone. I did two episodes and then you’ll see what happens.”

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.