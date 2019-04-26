What happened? That’s what many Katherine Langford fans wondered when watching Avengers: Endgame! The actress, 22, was reportedly part of the Marvel film but fans were left up in arms when she didn’t appear. If she did show up, it was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment. (Us Weekly saw the film and didn’t see her!)

“WHERE WAS KATHERINE LANGFORD,” one fan tweeted on Tuesday, April 24. Another added, “Also that’s now twice watching #Avengers #Endgame and twice that I missed Katherine Langford. Were her scenes cut or did I just not recognize her?”

On Thursday, April 25, the 13 Reasons Why alum answered fan questions on her Instagram Story. When one asked, “What is your character in AVENGERS ENDGAME,” she cryptically answered with, “…”

In October 2018, The Wrap broke the news that Langford had joined the fourth Avengers film in a mysterious role and she had already filmed her scenes. Multiple outlets later confirmed the casting. In January, when reshoots for the film were happening, Langford raised eyebrows revealing a new look – red hair.

Fan theories floated around social media that Langford would play the adult daughter of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). However, other fans thought it was possible she could be part of the Scarlet Witch or Black Widow world as well, since both, at one point, had red hair. There were other theories too: Is she Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) daughter? Is it Kate Bishop, part of the Young Avengers? Is she Moondragon?

Marvel is not commenting on the absence of Langford in the film and Langford did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Be sure to read our spoiler-free review here.

