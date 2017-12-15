The stars of 13 Reasons Why have stayed very quiet about what’s coming in season 2, but now that they’ve wrapped, details are slowly starting to come out. Katherine Langford, who was just nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Hannah Baker, is ready to introduce the world to a brand new Hannah.

“You see a very different Hannah in season 2. I would prepare fans not to expect the Hannah from season 1 for a multitude of reasons,” Langford, 21, told Entertainment Weekly. However, she isn’t sure if we’ll see Hannah in future seasons — assuming there will be future seasons.

“I just wrapped and I think a lot of this season for me is about letting Hannah go,” she added.

Over all, Langford adds, this season will be “really interesting” and completely different than the first season. “We get to explore a lot more of the other characters and their journeys, which I’m excited about,” she told the magazine. “As sad as it is, there is life after Hannah, and this season we get to see the effects it had on the people around her a lot more.”

Showrunner Brian Yorkey knew from the moment they were picked up fora another season that Hannah was definitely going to be part of their sophomore season.

“One of the things that is still hanging out there is this question of ‘Is someone responsible for Hannah’s death?’ Is the school responsible? Who is responsible, if anyone is? One way we’ll explore that question is through the trial and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered,” he told EW. “That’s going to take us into the past, into Hannah’s story. We’re going to get some new context for events we already know about and we’re going to see a lot of things we hadn’t even heard about yet that fill in some really interesting gaps in our understanding of who Hannah Baker was and what her life was.”

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why comes to Netflix in 2018.

