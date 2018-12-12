The end of an era. From Regis and Kathie Lee to the Today show, Kathie Lee Gifford has made mornings brighter for several decades.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, December 11, that Gifford would be exiting Today’s fourth hour in April after 11 years of hosting alongside Hoda Kotb.

“I leave Today with a grateful heart but I’m truly excited for this new creative session in my life,” she said in a statement to Us. “Many thanks to all the wonderful people who made the years fly by.”

A source told Us that the 65-year-old “was just tired” and wanted to leave NBC because “she’s been doing the same morning show routine for decades. Before Today, she was live with Regis [Philbin] for 15 years. She’s ready to try something new! She’s excited to take on a new stage in her career and throw herself into new challenges.”

From sitting down with Barbara Walters to keeping up with Kris Jenner, watch the video above to look back on Gifford’s most exciting on-air moments!

