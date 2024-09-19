Agatha All Along premiered on Disney+ with a bang by featuring one of the first nude scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It was Kathryn’s idea,” executive producer and show creator Jac Schaeffer revealed in an interview with TVLine published Wednesday, September 18. Not only was the nudity her idea, but Kathryn Hahn, who stars as the show’s titular witch, performed the scene herself instead of using a body double.

In the show’s first episode, which premiered Wednesday, Agatha wakes up naked in her home after breaking out of the spell she was put under by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in the WandaVision series finale. She proceeds to angrily walk out of her house — sans clothes — to question her neighbors about how long she has been trapped in the town of Westview.

While Agatha’s hair covers her chest throughout the scene, her backside is fully visible as she walks back to her home after getting answers about her situation from Herb (David Payton).

“In the script, the idea was that she would, you know, emerge from the spell naked because that’s very witchy and she’s taken all of her, sort of, performative selves off and we’re getting down to the real Agatha,” Schaeffer, 45, said of the scene, which began with Agatha transitioning through all of her TV alter egos from WandaVision before waking up from her trance.

She continued: “But in the action lines, she realizes where she is, and then she grabs a robe and goes outside. And Kathryn came to me, and she was like, ‘I mean, would Agatha stop to get a robe?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know, would she?’ And she was like, ‘I just, I feel like she would go out there naked.’ And Kathryn was so up for it, so I took it to [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige].”

Despite some hesitancy, Feige, 51, ultimately gave the creative choice the OK. “I love it because it is so firmly based in character. It’s not exploitive, it’s not sexual,” Schaeffer added. “It is about this witch and what her priorities are. And in this moment, her priorities [are] she needs answers, and she doesn’t care if she’s naked or not. So, yeah, it’s a point of pride for us.”

In addition to waking up from Wanda’s spell naked, Agatha reemerged from her 3-year-long trance powerless. The series follows Agatha as she forms a coven to walk the Witches Road, a realm that can grant witches what they desire most if they make it to the end of the dangerous path. The show also stars Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and Debra Jo Rupp.

Earlier this month, Hahn teased that she initially turned down the offer for Agatha All Along when it was pitched to her while filming 2022’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. “I got the call from [executive producer] Louis D’Esposito, just saying, like, ‘How would you like your own Marvel TV show?’ And I said, ‘I wouldn’t. No, but thank you so much for your time.’ And then, I went back to playing chess,” she shared on the September 12 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I freaked out,” she added. “And then, I wasn’t supposed to tell anybody.”

New episodes of Agatha All Along premiere on Disney+ Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.