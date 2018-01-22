Katie Holmes Looks Back on ‘Dawson’s Creek’ in Honor of 20th Anniversary

Joey Potter forever! Katie Holmes looked back on her time on the teen drama Dawson’s Creek in honor of its 20th anniversary on Sunday, January 21.

“I am so grateful that 20 years ago we premiered Dawson’s Creek,” she captioned an Instagram pic of the pilot script. “I am so honored to have been a part of it 🙂 such wonderful memories. Such wonderful friends. Such incredible fans. Thank you all!”

The script was signed by several of Holmes’ costars, including James Van Der Beek, Mary-Margaret Humes and creator Kevin Williamson.

Dawson’s Creek, which aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2003, first premiered on The WB on January 20, 1998. Holmes played Joey, a tomboy who lived across the lake from her best friend and crush, Dawson Leery (Van Der Beek). The Capeside residents had their ups and downs — thanks to an infamous love triangle that included Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson).

Holmes and Jackson dated in real-life during the series. “I had really good luck this past year and I had a really wonderful, amazing experience,” Holmes, then 19, told Rolling Stone in 1998. “I’m just going to say that I met somebody last year, I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable.”

Earlier this month, Humes opened up about the show in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “Everybody talks about, ‘Oh is there gonna be a reunion? Is there gonna be a convention? Is there a way to bring everybody back together again?’ Some say too many people are dead and yada, yada, yada,” she said. “But in my mind, I have this thought that there’s a way to suspend your disbelief where everyone can get the happily ever after. I’m just putting it out there into the universe because I’m harboring a little secret idea and we’ll see what happens!”

Dawson’s Creek also starred Michelle Williams, Mary Beth Peil, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps.

